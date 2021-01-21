Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.1% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.86. 331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.66. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

