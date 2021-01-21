Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

CAH traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 40,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,047. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

