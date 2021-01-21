Kinloch Capital LLC Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.44. 1,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,436. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.90. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $123.64.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

