Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,160 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $9,866,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 25,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 56,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3,579.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

