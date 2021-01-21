Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,627,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $164.20. 187,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.35 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46. The company has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

