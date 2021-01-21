Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.92 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.92 EPS.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,968,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,882,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 311.80, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

