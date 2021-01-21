Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Decreased by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,303,000 after purchasing an additional 250,207 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 151,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 35,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.4% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $131.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,843. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

