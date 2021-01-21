Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)’s share price rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 194,173 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 201,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

KRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $529.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.14.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

