KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Avantor in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Avantor alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

AVTR opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. Avantor has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $30.73. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.92, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.93.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Avantor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Avantor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.