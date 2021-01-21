KeyCorp Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $345.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.49.

Shares of FB opened at $267.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

