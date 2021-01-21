Kevin M. Canty Sells 2,500 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $966.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.05.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 101.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 283.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at $229,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

