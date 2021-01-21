Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 7,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.21 per share, with a total value of $226,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.