Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 442 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.42. The stock had a trading volume of 130,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,549. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.