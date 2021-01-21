Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.90. 53,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,222. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.96.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

