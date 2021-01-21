Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris acquired 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky acquired 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $131.52. 220,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $90.56 and a 52-week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

