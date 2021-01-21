Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.84 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $5,443,000. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 792,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 129.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 60,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 44,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 586,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,159,043. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $145.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

