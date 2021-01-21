Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 126,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 211,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.68. 112,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277,760. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $124.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.07.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

