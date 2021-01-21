Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 5,191 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $101.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

