Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Shopify by 433.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of SHOP traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,197.69. 27,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 757.01, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,142.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,035.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

