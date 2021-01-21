Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 7,253 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.32. 788,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,680,391. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

