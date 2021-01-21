Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 2,900 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,235,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.05. The stock had a trading volume of 53,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $246.41.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.