Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,818 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,951,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,401,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 816,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,986,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 661,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 553,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,758,000 after purchasing an additional 70,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 287,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $101.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.