Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,484 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $143,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $323.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.63. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $324.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.