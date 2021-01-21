Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 162,507 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,507 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $22,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Comcast by 51.6% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,119,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $98,048,000 after buying an additional 721,524 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 41.0% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 919,181 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 34,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.