Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,982 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 728.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 555,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after buying an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $41.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.211 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.