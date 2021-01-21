Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 873.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock opened at $275.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $164.19 and a 12 month high of $305.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $279.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.18. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock valued at $28,845,276 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

