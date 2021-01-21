Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,082 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. 140166 upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.92.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $534.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.69 and a 200-day moving average of $503.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

