Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.64

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.64 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 1574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.50.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 91.43% and a return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kenon stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kenon were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates through OPC, Quantum, and Other segments. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel. It also designs, manufactures, sells, and services passenger vehicles and parts through a network of independent authorized retail dealers in China.

