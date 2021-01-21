Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KOYJF opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Kemira Oyj has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

About Kemira Oyj

Kemira Oyj operates as a chemicals company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Pulp & Paper and Industry & Water. The Pulp & Paper segment develops and commercializes pulp, paper, and packaging chemicals, as well as a range of products for paper wet-end, including packaging and board, and tissue products.

