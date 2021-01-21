Keith Lassman Buys 615,384 Shares of Tasty plc (TAST.L) (LON:TAST) Stock

Tasty plc (TAST.L) (LON:TAST) insider Keith Lassman acquired 615,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,461.52 ($24,120.09).

LON TAST opened at GBX 3.25 ($0.04) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,464.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 million and a PE ratio of -0.46. Tasty plc has a one year low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 4.32 ($0.06). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.49.

About Tasty plc (TAST.L)

Tasty plc operates restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of March 17, 2020, the company operated 56 restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t brand names. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

