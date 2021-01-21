Keep4r (KP4R) One Day Volume Hits $107,812.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $803,655.18 and approximately $107,812.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep4r token can now be bought for approximately $10.92 or 0.00034239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00051015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00126052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00075762 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00285115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00067643 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Keep4r Token Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,603 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Keep4r Token Trading

Keep4r can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.