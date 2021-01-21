KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $735.00

KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 735 ($9.60) and last traded at GBX 728.04 ($9.51), with a volume of 94535 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.60 ($9.41).

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 565.63 ($7.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 672.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 599.32.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

