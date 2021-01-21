K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Cut to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of K-Bro Linen (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KBRLF opened at $30.33 on Monday.
