K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$35.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KBL. Raymond James downgraded shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.33.

TSE:KBL opened at C$37.65 on Monday. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a one year low of C$23.73 and a one year high of C$46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.47, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$399.24 million and a P/E ratio of 104.58.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) (TSE:KBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$51.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO)’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL.TO) Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

