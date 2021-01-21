JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $81.51

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and traded as high as $82.90. JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 20,992 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 25.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.20 million and a PE ratio of -2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 93.04.

About JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

