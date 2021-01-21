JustInvest LLC Sells 833 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

JustInvest LLC lessened its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.