JustInvest LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,287 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,614 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,316,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,826,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,126,000 after acquiring an additional 776,505 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of -602.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.