JustInvest LLC Has $739,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,761,000 after buying an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,360,000 after buying an additional 266,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

MDLZ stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

