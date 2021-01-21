JustInvest LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $202.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.