JustInvest LLC Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after acquiring an additional 406,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,156,000 after acquiring an additional 216,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,761,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,765,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,790 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $321.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

