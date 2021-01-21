JustInvest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,044,000 after buying an additional 484,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ABB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after buying an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after buying an additional 464,494 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in ABB by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 685,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ABB by 6.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE:ABB opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.