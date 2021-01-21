JustInvest LLC Acquires 5,445 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,987 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Westpac Banking by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBK opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $17.27.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

WBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

