JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,674,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 249,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,295 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 577.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 72,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 61,406 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,524,041 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.