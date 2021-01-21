JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $158.50

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158.50 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($2.06), with a volume of 667672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.50 ($2.02).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 145.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.15.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.75%.

In related news, insider Mark Edwards purchased 10,000 shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £14,300 ($18,683.04).

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) (LON:JEMI)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (JEMI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.