JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $15.50

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

Shares of SLM opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.40. SLM has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 836.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after buying an additional 5,050,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SLM by 396.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after buying an additional 2,299,244 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in SLM by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after buying an additional 2,169,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SLM by 65.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after buying an additional 2,069,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

