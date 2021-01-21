JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Neutral

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.48 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooperman Leon G increased its holdings in Navient by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 402,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Navient by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 133,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

