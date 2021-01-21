JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 679

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

HWDN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 644 ($8.41).

Get Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) alerts:

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) stock opened at GBX 688.40 ($8.99) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 687.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.35. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.