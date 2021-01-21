Journey Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,666,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,902,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $246.32 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

