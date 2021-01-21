Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray Sells 30,000 Shares

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 30,000 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,968.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard /Ca/ Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 16,482 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $198,443.28.

On Thursday, January 7th, Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 10,183 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $68,837.08.

Shares of NASDAQ JNCE opened at $11.35 on Thursday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $452.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). On average, equities analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNCE. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

