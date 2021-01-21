Jonathan Gear Sells 11,993 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,559.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Gear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional increased its position in IHS Markit by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in IHS Markit by 405.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

